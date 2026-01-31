Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combine for 43 to carry Wisconsin to 92-82 win over Ohio State

MADISON. Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s high-scoring backcourt of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combined for 43 points, Austin Rapp hit five first-half 3-pointers, and Wisconsin beat Ohio State 92-82 on Saturday.

Blackwell and Boyd, who have combined for over 38 points per game, finished with 22 and 21, respectively, the sixth time they have both been over 20 points. The 6-foot-10 Rapp, the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year at Portland last season, scored all 19 of his points off the bench in the first half. Nolan Winter finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Aleksas Bieliauskas added 10 points for Wisconsin (16-6, 7-3 Big Ten).

Ohio State’s own dynamic duo, Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr., averaging over 35 ppg, finished with 18 and nine, respectively. Amare Bynum scored 18 points for the Buckeyes (14-7, 6-5), while Devin Royal added 17 and Taison Chatman 14.

Wisconsin made only two of its first 11 attempts while falling behind 15-4, but Rapp hit three consecutive 3s in bringing back the Badgers to their first lead, 24-23, with eight minutes in the first half. Rapp added two more 3s, and a late run put Wisconsin up 49-43 at the break.

The Buckeyes led throughout the second half with Boyd and Blackwell scoring 11 points apiece. Boyd’s bucket with 2:41 to go gave Wisconsin its largest lead at 16.

Wisconsin shot 52%, made 19 of 21 at the line and outscored Ohio State 42-30 in the paint.

Up next

Ohio State is at Maryland on Thursday.

Wisconsin is at Indiana next Saturday.