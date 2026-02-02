Who’s Under the Most Pressure for the Brewers in 2026?

With spring training right around the corner and pitchers and catchers set to report, the spotlight turns to the Milwaukee Brewers and the pressure facing this roster. With no Freddie Peralta and major questions surrounding the rotation, we debate which Brewer is under the most pressure this season — from Jacob Mizorowski’s Year 2 expectations to Brandon Woodruff’s health, Jackson Chourio’s next step, and several key position players who need to deliver. Coming off a 97-win season and limited offseason moves, the expectations are high as the Brewers look to defend their division and return to the postseason.

