Five Questions Gutekunst Must Answer

With Brian Gutekunst set to face the media, Dan Kasper lays out the five biggest questions the Packers’ GM must answer after a frustrating season. From fixing a shaky offensive line and rethinking cornerback decisions, to tough calls on Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, and the future of Quay Walker, this episode breaks down where Green Bay stands — and what must happen next if the Super Bowl window is truly open.

