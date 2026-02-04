Five Questions Gutekunst Must Answer

In The Man Cave Podcast

With Brian Gutekunst set to face the media, Dan Kasper lays out the five biggest questions the Packers’ GM must answer after a frustrating season. From fixing a shaky offensive line and rethinking cornerback decisions, to tough calls on Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, and the future of Quay Walker, this episode breaks down where Green Bay stands — and what must happen next if the Super Bowl window is truly open.

