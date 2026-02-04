Giannis Watch: Loyalty, Legacy, and the Bucks’ Championship Crossroads

With the NBA trade deadline looming, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made one thing clear — his heart is in Milwaukee. But is loyalty enough if the Bucks can’t contend for another title? Dan Kasper breaks down Giannis’ powerful comments, what they mean for the franchise, and the critical decisions facing the front office as the clock ticks on a championship window.

