🏈 Super Bowl Smarts, NBA Trade Chaos & All-Time Lineups | The Kid Cave

Dan and Hutson are back in The Kid Cave with a Super Bowl–heavy episode packed with fun facts, wild stats, and big opinions. They break down Super Bowl history, legendary records, and iconic plays (including that Malcolm Butler interception), react to a flurry of NBA trade deadline moves, debate all-time basketball starting lineups, share a 2K game tip, and answer listener questions. Plus—Super Bowl predictions, jersey favorites, and a sneak peek at what’s coming next.
