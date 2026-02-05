Bucks will reportedly not move Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era is not over in Milwaukee just yet.

After breathless speculation and reports of the Bucks’ negotiations with other teams in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, ESPN reported that the franchise intends to hold onto its all-time leading scorer for now.

The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

For his part, Antetokounmpo took to Instagram in the minutes after the report from ESPN.

Giannis posts on Instagram pic.twitter.com/6Ok6ELQBNN — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) February 5, 2026

Milwaukee has struggled this season, sitting nine games below .500 and setting off alarm bells that Antetokounmpo’s time with the only team he’s played for was coming to an end. At least some of the struggles are related to Antetokounmpo’s availability, as a calf injury has led to him missing 18 games and counting.

Instead of trading Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee made some less flashy moves. It included sending guard Cole Anthony and forward Amir Coffey to the Suns for center Nick Richards and former Wisconsin star Nigel Hayes-Davis.