Giannis STAYS | TJ Ward, Marshall Newhouse, Ryan Ripken

Grant reacts to the Bucks NOT trading Giannis before the deadline. Super Bowl 50 champion TJ Ward talks about his experience with the Broncos and the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots. Marshall Newhouse returns to talk OL play, OL coaches and the Packers direction in 2026. Ryan Ripken joins to talk about his experience in the O’s system with Joey Ortiz and DL Hall, his friendship with Blake Perkins and Andrew Vaughn, and his draft selection one round behind Josh Hader.

