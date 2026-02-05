UW-La Crosse men’s cross country national title to be celebrated with campus parade

The Eagles secured their fifth championship in program history back in November in South Carolina with three runners — Grant Matthai, Aidan Matthai, Jayden Zywicki — finishing in the Top 9.

The inaugural parade also honors other UW-L fall programs that reached the national postseason, including women’s cross country (12th place), football (third round) and women’s soccer (second round).

The procession begins at Hetzel Fieldhouse, traveling west on Pine Street and south on East Avenue before winding past the Hoeschler Clock Tower and ending back at the fieldhouse.

The Screaming Eagles Marching Band, ROTC Color Guard and UW-L Police will join the teams.

Fans can catch candy along the route, and free hot chocolate will be available at the Student Union from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team holds up the Division III trophy on Nov. 22, 2025, after winning their second consecutive national championship (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)