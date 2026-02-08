A 1-v-2 matchup of the last two National Champs goes to UW-La Crosse with Breckwoldt winning two

They won’t be the No. 2-ranked team in the nation for long — not after Friday night. The UW-La Crosse gymnastics team will be moving up this week, after taking down No. 1 UW-Oshkosh 192.450-190.875 at Mitchell Fieldhouse.

“This was a more nerve-wracking meet because Oshkosh and us are very similar — they won the national championship in ’24 and we won in ’25,” UW-L coach Kasey Crawford said. “So, there’s a little more nerves tonight. I was really proud of just how they handled it.”

Crawford was so hyped for the match she ended up spraining her foot doing what coaches do when things get exciting.

UW-L took three of the four events, led by Paige Breckwoldt winning both the vault and floor. While the Titans took the bars, Crawford was quick to praise junior Claire Robbins’ performance.

“Claire was on fire tonight,” Crawford said. “She was amazing at bars — that was one of the best bar sets she’s done in her whole career. Her whole day was great.”

Event scores

Vault: UW-L 48.050, UW-O 47.975

UW-L 48.050, UW-O 47.975 Bars: UW-O 48.325, UW-L 47.900

UW-O 48.325, UW-L 47.900 Beam: UW-L 48.500, UW-O 47.275

UW-L 48.500, UW-O 47.275 Floor: UW-L 48.000, UW-O 47.300

Robbins felt that momentum throughout the night.

Robbins

“I felt it in me for sure,” Robbins said. “I was just so excited, but I probably felt it more in my teammates. They were more excited than I was — just jumping and building off of each other. It was awesome.”

The Eagles also dominated the beam, sweeping the top four spots, including 9.8s from Raina Christenson and Madalyn McCormick.

For sophomore McKenna Myers, the victory over the No. 1-ranked team was a testament to the team’s mindset.

“Our last meet wasn’t our absolute best, but we came back this meet ready to do it,” Myers said. “We were hungry and we wanted it and I feel like just the resilience we showed was incredible.”

UW-L is back on the road Friday at Gustavus Adolphus, before a matchup with UW-Whitewater on Feb. 20 at the La Crosse Center.

The regular season wraps up at Feb. 27 with a triangular at Mitchell Hall.