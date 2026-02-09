Brewers trade Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio to Boston for pitcher Kyle Harrison and others

Milwaukee continued its roster makeover on Monday with another trade in advance of spring training.

Third baseman Caleb Durbin was among three players sent to Boston in exchange for left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan along with infielder David Hamilton.

The 24-year-old Harrison was one of the top prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization, making his major league debut in 2023. Over his three seasons, including the second half of last year in Boston after being traded there, Harrison is 9-9 with a 4.39 ERA.

“Kyle Harrison provides an exciting young left-handed arm to our starting rotation options this season,” President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold stated in a team release. “At just 24, he already has valuable Major League experience under his belt, and we look forward to watching him progress as a Brewer.”

The 27-year-old Drohan went 5-1 with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate with a 2.27 ERA, while Hamilton is a former Brewers draft pick that returns to Milwaukee after playing 138 games for the Red Sox over the last three seasons.

“We are also pleased to add Shane Drohan and David Hamilton to the organization. Shane is another left-handed arm who has shown strikeout ability over his Minor League career and is a candidate to contribute to the Major League rotation this season. David brings to us a versatile infielder and quality defender up the middle who has shown the ability at the big-league level to impact games with his speed.”

In addition to Durbin, the Brewers sent infielders Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler to Boston.