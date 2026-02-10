Brewers Make Their Move: Trading Caleb Durbin for Long-Term Pitching

The Brewers shook things up by trading Caleb Durbin, signaling a clear focus on adding controllable pitching for years to come. On this episode, we break down what the move means right now, how it fits the organization’s long-term plan, and whether pitching depth once again becomes the backbone of Milwaukee’s future.

#Brewers #MilwaukeeBrewers #MLB #CalebDurbin #BrewersBaseball #MLBTrades #PitchingDepth #ControllablePitching #BaseballTalk #TheManCavePodcast #ThisIsMyCrew

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.