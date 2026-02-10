Caleb Durbin Detritus | Dom Cotroneo

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts The Super Seahawks, Caleb Durbin DEALTGrant reacts to the Seahawks beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LX and explains why the Packers SHOULD be closer than fans are saying. Caleb Durbin has been traded to Boston, callers react and Matt…Read More 2025 NFL takeaways, Super Bowl preview | Mike Felger returnsGrant shares his big picture thoughts about the 2025-2026 NFL season, and outlines his final preview thoughts for Patriots vs. Seahawks. NFL VP of Player Performance and Strategic Innovation…Read More Giannis STAYS | TJ Ward, Marshall Newhouse, Ryan RipkenGrant reacts to the Bucks NOT trading Giannis before the deadline. Super Bowl 50 champion TJ Ward talks about his experience with the Broncos and the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots.…Read More You’ll get NOTHING and like it | Solomon Wilcots and Kyle RudolphGrant talks with Radio Row legend Solomon Wilcots and reacts to the latest remarks from Brian Gutekunst. Former Viking Kyle Rudolph drops in to talk about the NFC North rivalries and the importance…Read More Packers OL hubris | Bukowski, Rhodes, Kate post-NBC availabilityIt's Day 2 on Radio Row and Grant talks Packers with Pete Bukowski before explaining how the Packers needed to be humbled on their approach to the OL. Lindsay Rhodes from Sumer Sports joins to talk…Read More The Ron Wolf Bowl | Bruchhaus, Syed…. Tunnels?Grant sets the Packers stage for Super Bowl 60 while broadcasting at Radio Row in San Francisco thanks to Flipside Pub and Grill on La Crosse's Northside. Sam Bruchhaus and Shawn Syed join from Sumer…Read More Packers extensions REACTION | Ryan WoodGrant gives his reaction to the Packers announcement of extensions to LaFleur, Gutekunst and Russ Ball. Ryan Wood from PackersNews.com joins to share early thoughts on his 2025 film grades. See…Read More Badgers COME BACK, Packers lose QB coach | WinklerGrant reacts to the Badgers comeback over Minnesota and the accent of the Gophers coach. Bart Winkler joins to talk Belichick, Giannis and McCarthy in Pittsburgh. The Packers lose Sean Mannion to the…Read More PrevNext