Dan and Brandon dream up the first-ever Wisconsin Semi-Athletic Winter Olympics, featuring events like windshield scraping, snowmobile racing, sledding, ice fishing, and even winter driving. Which events would you dominate?

The conversation then shifts to Super Bowl traditions, unforgettable commercials, Puppy Bowl predictions, prop bets, and the ultimate debate — would you rather win a Super Bowl ring or an Olympic gold medal?

It’s a classic Man Cave mix of sports, nostalgia, humor, and unscripted banter you won’t want to miss.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-man-cave-podcast/the-semi-athletic-wisconsin-winter-olympics-our-favorite-super-bowl-traditions