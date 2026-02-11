Brewers Shake-Up: Durbin Traded, Pitching Depth Loaded & Spring Storylines Begin

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported, but the biggest Brewers storyline might’ve happened before camp even opened. Dan Kasper is joined by Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt to break down the surprising Caleb Durbin trade, what it means for third base, and why Milwaukee’s pitching depth could be second to none.

They dive into the upside of new left-hander Kyle Harrison, debate who fills the infield void, discuss Jackson Chourio’s superstar trajectory, and examine the impact of Daniel Vogelbach returning to the organization as a coach.

Spring training is here — and the Brewers’ long-term window might be wider than ever.

#ManCavePodcast #MilwaukeeBrewers #BrewersBaseball #MLB #SpringTraining #PitchersAndCatchers #CalebDurbin #JacksonChourio #BrewersNation #MLBTrade #BaseballTalk #DanKasper

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.