Bracket Madness & Winter Sports Chaos: Local Teams Chase State Dreams

It’s officially bracket season in the Chippewa Valley, and the madness is here.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper dives into a packed local sports roundup — breaking down girls high school basketball brackets from Division One through Division Five, spotlighting the teams with legit state-title potential, and identifying the sectionals that could turn into absolute chaos (especially that loaded Division Four bracket).

From Chi-Hi, Memorial, and Rice Lake to Colfax, Regis, McDonell, and Independence-Gilmanton, we preview the matchups, the dark horses, and the heavyweight clashes that could define the postseason. Plus, boys and girls hockey brackets are set — including a brutal Division One boys sectional featuring Hudson, Wausau West, and Stevens Point where only one powerhouse survives.

We also hit the college scene with the BlueGolds’ historic WIAC wrestling title under Coach Tim Fader, conference basketball races tightening by the day, and postseason implications across the WIAC. Add in state swimming, wrestling sectionals, and Olympic updates featuring Wisconsin natives Jordan Stolz and Ben Loomis — and it’s one of the busiest sports weeks of the year.

No scripts. No forced takes. Just pure bracket talk and local sports energy.