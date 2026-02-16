Circle of Trust: Which Wisconsin Decision-Maker Can Deliver a Championship?

Who do you trust most to bring a championship back to Wisconsin? In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper puts the state’s top decision-makers under the microscope — Brewers GM Matt Arnold, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Bucks GM Jon Horst, and Badgers AD Chris McIntosh. From the Caleb Durbin trade and long-term pitching philosophy to playoff failures, aggressive moves, and roster construction, this is a real, unscripted debate about winning now versus building for later — and who truly belongs in the circle of trust.