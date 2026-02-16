Love & Letdowns: The Ultimate Wisconsin Sports Heartbreak Draft

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper and Brandon Berg reflect on the emotional highs and crushing lows of being a sports fan.

From Wisconsin’s national championship loss to the Duke Blue Devils in 2015, to the Brewers’ 2011 NLCS defeat, to the Vikings’ 2009 NFC Championship heartbreak — the guys relive the moments that defined their sports lives.

Why does it feel like sports bring more pain than celebration? Which loss still hurts the most? And why do we keep coming back for more?

Real stories. Real reactions. Real Man Cave conversation.