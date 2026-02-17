UW-La Crosse stays in house, hiring Michael Zweifel as next football coach

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is keeping its next chapter close to home, naming defensive coordinator Michael Zweifel as the 15th head football coach in program history.

Zweifel, a Whitewater native, spent the last four seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and defensive backs coach.

He steps into the role vacated by Matt Janus, who accepted the head coaching position at Division II’s Northern Michigan in early January. The hire comes at a critical juncture for the Eagles, who have reached the Division III playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

While Zweifel inherits a program already at the top of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), he made it clear during his announcement that he isn’t interested in a “maintenance” phase.

“The mindset and standard of our football program is not to maintain what we’ve accomplished the past few years; I was hired to elevate and take this program to the next step,” Zweifel said. “The expectation is to win championships, and we plan to do that by developing competitive, connected, accountable and resilient young men.”

Coach Michael Zweifel highlights

Current Role: 15th Head Coach in UW-La Crosse history

Previous Role: UWL Defensive/Special Teams Coordinator (2022-2025)

Playing Career: 2011 Gagliardi Trophy Winner; NCAA record 463 career catches

Pro Experience: Attended Green Bay Packers Rookie Minicamp and Fall Camp (2012)

During his tenure overseeing the defense and special teams, the Eagles compiled a 36-11 record and secured two WIAC titles. In 2025, UW-L led the WIAC in passing defense, allowing just 188.9 yards per game.

UW-L athletic director Kim Blum pointed to Zweifel’s versatility — having experience as both a business owner and a high-level offensive player — as a key factor in the hiring decision.

Before moving into coaching, Zweifel was one of the most prolific players in Division III history.

A 2011 graduate of the University of Dubuque, he won the Gagliardi Trophy (the DIII equivalent of the Heisman) after leading the nation in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns. Zweifel still holds the all-division NCAA record with 463 career receptions.

“Michael has displayed his football intelligence while leading our defense for the last four years, but he also brings experience as a player and coach on the offensive side of the ball which is unique,” Blum said.

Zweifel, who lives in Holmen with his wife and two daughters, will be formally introduced at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Hetzel Fieldhouse.