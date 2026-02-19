It’s a great time to be a Blugold.

On this episode of Rolling with the Golds, Dan and Nick break down one of the busiest and most successful stretches of the season for UW-Eau Claire Athletics. From 50 events in 18 days to conference championships, program records, and playoff races, the energy around Blugold sports is undeniable.

The guys recap:

Women’s and men’s hockey gearing up for WIAC tournament action

Wrestling claiming its first outright WIAC regular season championship

Swimming & diving making noise at the WIAC Championships

Indoor track & field climbing national rankings

Men’s basketball boosting attendance and building momentum

Softball opening its home slate at Sonnetag Field

Tennis, lacrosse, and baseball kicking off their spring campaigns

Then in the second half, the spotlight shifts to gymnastics. Seniors Ava Obermoller and Rachel Hettiarachchy reflect on being part of head coach Jesse Nelson’s first recruiting class, building a culture from the ground up, handling the mental grind of collegiate gymnastics, and helping elevate the program to national relevance.

From glitter and game-day routines to program-record team scores, this episode captures what Blugold tradition and excellence truly look like.

It’s championship season in Eau Claire — and the Golds are rolling.

https://omny.fm/shows/rollin-with-the-golds/blugold-momentum-record-breaking-runs-playoff-pushes-a-gymnastics-culture-built-to-last