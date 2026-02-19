he offseason never sleeps in Green Bay.

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Casper is joined by Rob Demovsky, ESPN NFL Nation reporter covering the Green Bay Packers, to break down the latest headlines surrounding the Packers’ offseason.

They dive into the surprise departure of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, what it means for Matt LaFleur’s staff, and why this hire is more important than ever. The conversation also covers:

The impact of the upcoming NFL Combine

How the Packers approach free agency and franchise tag decisions

The future of key names like Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, and Rashan Walker

Why backup quarterback could quietly be one of Green Bay’s biggest offseason priorities

What really happens behind the scenes at the NFL Combine

Rob also gives insight into how the Packers operate differently than most franchises when it comes to coaching announcements and roster moves.

If you’re looking for real Packers analysis, insider perspective, and offseason strategy talk — this is your deep dive into what’s next in Green Bay.

No hot takes. No overreactions. Just football.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-man-cave-podcast/rob-demovsky-breaks-down-the-packers-biggest-offseason-questions-and-what-comes-next