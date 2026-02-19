Rockonsin 2026!

Rockonsin!

Aurora Pavilion Stage at Summerfest

June 19 & 20, 2026 | 12:15 PM – 2:45 PM

Free with Summerfest admission

Wisconsin’s only statewide youth music competition returns for its 22nd year. ROCKONSIN features the Top 10 student bands in grades 7–12 from across the state, representing all musical genres.

Finalist bands perform 20-minute showcase sets over two days, with winning bands earning additional Summerfest performances and professional recording time.

Band applications are free and open March 1–April 30, 2026.

More information at www.rockonsin.org.