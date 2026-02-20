Brewers announce contract extension for manager Pat Murphy

Milwaukee has signed manager Pat Murphy to a multi-year contract extension.

The franchise announced the deal Friday morning.

“Pat Murphy has been an incredible partner and leader here for over a decade,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said. “I’m thrilled that we have been able to come up with a framework that keeps Murph with the Brewers for years to come and maintains the special relationship that we have established. I look forward to continuing the pursuit of a World Series championship with Murph and his staff.”

Murphy is entering his third year as the club’s manager after being named National League Manager of the Year in back-to-back seasons. The 67-year-old led the Brewers to two straight NL Central titles, going 190-134 in the regular season and took the club to National League Championship Series in 2025.