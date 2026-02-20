Brewers Make HUGE Pat Murphy Move — What It REALLY Means

The Brewers aren’t waiting around — they’re doubling down on Pat Murphy.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper and Brandon Berg dive into reports of Murphy’s new extension and what it means for the future of the Milwaukee Brewers. Is he now one of the highest-paid managers in baseball? How does that compare to Craig Counsell? And what does this say about the direction of the franchise under Mark Attanasio?

Dan also breaks down the Brewers’ revamped third base situation, including the addition of Luis Rengifo. Is this about raising the floor? Buying time for prospects? Creating infield versatility? Plus: what role does development play under infield coach Matt Erickson?

With spring training underway, Dan and Brandon look at:

Why Murphy’s leadership style fits Milwaukee

The succession plan discussion at the ownership level

Whether the infield depth is actually better now

Pitching battles to watch this spring

Why patience with top prospects still matters

Unfiltered. Unscripted. Just real Brewers talk.