Opening 2026 Topps Series 1 | Kid Cave Baseball Card Break with Hutson

The Kid Cave Podcast is back and we’re kicking off baseball season by opening 2026 Topps Series 1 from the 75th Anniversary release.

Dan and Hutson crack open six packs, talk through their favorite pulls — including multiple Aaron Judge cards, Bryce Terang, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more — and officially shift the podcast into a more laid-back, fun format.

No expensive hobby boxes here. Just affordable packs, father-son fun, and a love for the game.

