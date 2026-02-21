Top-ranked UW-L takes down No. 3 Whitewater at La Crosse Center

Two weeks ago, the defending National Champion UW-La Crosse gymnastics team took down top-ranked UW-Oshkosh.

Earlier this week, the Eagles gained the No. 1 ranking in the nation and Friday, they took out No. 3 UW-Whitewater 192.625-192.450 at the La Crosse Center.

The Top 3 matchup came down to the final rotations with UW-L getting a historic performance on the bars to secure the win.

It was there where Madalyn McCormick won with a career-high 9.775, followed by teammate Azia Hawkins (9.750).

The team’s 48.425 on bars was the second-highest in program history.

Despite the win, UW-L senior Ashlyn Barker — who had a PR 9.65 on bars — emphasized that the team is focused on continuing to improve with just one more regular-season meet before regionals.

“We still have room to grow in a lot of places,” Barker said. “I feel like it definitely gave us some confidence, but it probably gave us a little more hunger to be even better.”

UW-L junior Paige Breckwoldt — who took second in took second in both vault and floor — had her own fanclub up in the balcony at the La Crosse Center, as her club team from North Carolina was in town waving Breckwoldt “Fatheads.”

“The energy in the La Crosse Center was incredible tonight,” Breckwoldt said. “Having all our fans here and the community support, it just really pumps us up and makes it so much more fun to compete.

“I was really happy with my vault and floor tonight. I’ve been working on some small things in practice and it was nice to see those pay off in the meet. But, honestly, I’m just so proud of the whole team. Everyone stepped up and did their part today.”

The Eagles return to Mitchell Hall this upcoming Friday for a triangular against No. 6 Winona State and No. 7 UW-Eau Claire. A week later they’re at WSU for the postseason meet.