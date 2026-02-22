Nick Boyd shines again as No. 24 Wisconsin tops Iowa 84-71

MADISON — No. 24 Wisconsin used a late 10-0 run to separate from Iowa on its way to an 84-71 win over the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon at a sold out Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Nick Boyd

Wisconsin’s senior floor general continued his remarkable season Sunday against the Hawkeyes, falling just one rebound short of the fourth triple-double in program history. It was actually the Boyd and Nolan Winter show in the first half, with the duo combining for 29 of Wisconsin’s 40 points. But Boyd added another 12 points in the second half and finished with 27, to go along with a career-high 10 assists and season-high nine rebounds. He has now scored 20 or more points in 11 of the Badgers last 14 games.

The good: Austin Rapp

Rapp has become invaluable for the Badgers of late. Since a breakout game against Ohio State, the sophomore has hit 14 of his last 22 shots from beyond the arc and Wisconsin has won every game he’s played in, while losing the two that he missed with an illness. Against the Hawkeyes, Rapp hit two huge 3-pointers in the first half to help erase an early lead for the visitors and then essentially served as the dagger man with another pair to push the Badgers lead into double digits with about four minutes left. He’s now shooting 35.5-percent from 3 on the year and could be a big time difference maker come tournament time.

The not so good: John Blackwell

It was not a vintage day for the Badgers junior guard. For the second straight home game, Blackwell spent a large portion of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. He ended up playing all but 28 seconds of the second half but finished 2-for-8 from the field with two turnovers and just one assist. Blackwell did get to 13 points on the back of an 8-for-8 day at the free throw line, but something just felt off with his game and how he was moving.

Stat of the Game: 41.7

That was Wisconsin’s shooting percentage from beyond the arc, as the team went 10-for-24 against the Hawkeyes. The Badgers are now 10-1 when shooting better than 40-percent from 3, including 8-0 in Big Ten play.

What They Said:

“He was the best player on the floor today.” – Greg Gard on Nick Boyd

“The game plan was really good, we just didn’t execute it.” – Iowa coach Ben McCollum, seemingly throwing his players under the bus.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin played without sophomore guard Jack Janicki following surgery to fix a broken left wrist. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season

— Iowa came into the day ranked sixth in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency but the Badgers largely did what they wanted, shooting 53.8-percent for the game — the second-high percentage allowed by the Hawkeyes this year.

— Wisconsin’s 84 points are the most the Hawkeyes have allowed this season

— Though they didn’t often matchup against each other, Boyd out-dueled Iowa star point guard Bennett Stirtz. The senior transfer that came with McCollum from Drake scored 23 points but had just two assists and three turnovers

What’s next?

Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) will head on the road for its next two games starting with a trip to Oregon (10-17, 3-13) on Wednesday.