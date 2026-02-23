25th-ranked UW-L women’s hoops secures No. 2 seed in WIAC tourney

The 25th-ranked UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has locked up the No. 2 seed in the WIAC tournament, following a 76-69 overtime win against UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.

The victory ensures the Eagles (16-9, 9-5 WIAC) a first-round bye for Monday’s opener.

UW-L will return to action Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall, hosting the highest remaining seed in the conference semifinals.

The Eagles enter the postseason having won three of their last four games — the only loss to No. 5 UW-Oshkosh, the tournament’s top seed.

The Eagles’ balanced attack is led by senior Malia Nelson, who is coming off a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Blugolds. Nelson enters the tournament averaging 10 points. She is joined in the starting rotation by Grace Knupp (9.8 ppg) and Molly Janke, who leads the team on the glass with 7.4 rebounds per contest.

The other half of the bracket sees UW-Oshkosh hosting the lowest remaining seed on Wednesday. The tournament championship is set for Saturday with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tourney on the line.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse women’s basketball players sign autographs after celebrating Bubba’s Youth Day and matchup against UW-Platteville at Mitchell Hall on Jan. 10, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)