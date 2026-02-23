Bracket Madness in the Chippewa Valley + WIAC Tournament Fever

It’s a jam-packed local sports roundup Dan Kasper and Justus Cleveland dive into high school basketball playoff brackets across every division — from D1 heavy hitters to D5 regional rivalries. We break down key matchups, potential upsets, and must-watch rematches across the Chippewa Valley and beyond. Plus, sectional hockey heats up, girls hoops tips off, and the WIAC tournaments bring the drama in basketball, hockey, wrestling, and more. We also react to national championship coach Matt Walker heading to Drake University for a D1 opportunity and what it says about the strength of the WIAC.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.