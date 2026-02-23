Eagle watch in La Crosse jumps by nearly 100 in a week — count hits highest of season

The bald eagle count on the Upper Mississippi River has been “turned on its head,” with the National Eagle Center reporting a massive surge in activity specifically in the La Crosse area.

According to the Center’s Feb. 20 count, Eaglewatch Park in La Crosse jumped from just 21 eagles last week to 111 this week.

This local spike helped push the total count across the region to 285 — the highest of the season so far.

The shift marks a dramatic change from earlier this winter, when the highest numbers were consistently spotted further north, near South St. Paul.

Experts at the Center said several factors are driving the birds south toward La Crosse:

Ice movement: A prolonged thaw is opening up river ice, creating favorable fishing conditions on the ice shelves.

A prolonged thaw is opening up river ice, creating favorable fishing conditions on the ice shelves. Migration: Winter migrants are beginning to move back north toward nesting territories.

Winter migrants are beginning to move back north toward nesting territories. Nesting season: The official start of nesting season is shifting where eagles congregate along the river.

While La Crosse saw a triple-digit boom, other nearby spots also saw increases.

Dam 5 in Winona jumped from seven eagles last week to 32.

Conversely, previous hotspots like Kaposia Landing in South St. Paul saw numbers plummet from 86 down to just 18.

VIEW THE COUNTS: bit.ly/3Pb4an7

How is the activity in Wabasha? Check the Eaglewatch Cam: bit.ly/3n6ocoU

TOP PHOTO: Eagles on the Mississippi River (PHOTO: National Eagle Center)