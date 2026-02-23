Sam Grieger — 4th in nation in scoring — and UW-L head into WIAC tourney as No. 3 seed

The 21st-ranked UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team heads into the WIAC tournament the No. 3 seed, led by junior Sam Grieger’s 25.7 points a game — which ranks fourth in all of Division III.

The Eagles finished the regular-season 19-6 overall. UW-L will open host No. 6 UW-Stout (10-15) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Hall.

WIAC Tournament Schedule:

First Round : Tuesday — UW-La Crosse vs. UW-Stout, 7 p.m.

: Tuesday — UW-La Crosse vs. UW-Stout, 7 p.m. Semifinals : Thursday — If the Eagles win, they will play at the highest remaining seed.

: Thursday — If the Eagles win, they will play at the highest remaining seed. Championship: Saturday — The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Eagles carry significant momentum into the playoffs, winning seven of eight — their only loss coming to No. 18 UW-Stevens Point.

Against the UW-Stout, the Eagles won the first meeting 83-70 at Mitchell Hall back in mid-January and then traveled to Menomonie and took care of business with a 76-61 win on Feb. 11. Grieger averaged 28 points in the two games.

The Eagles closed out the regular season with a 101-79 win over UW-Eau Claire last weekend. That victory showcased a UWL offense that has been one of the most potent in the conference this year, averaging 81 points per game.

As for Grieger, he set a single-game school record with 46 points earlier this year and is one of three Eagles averaging double figures. He’s joined by senior Dustin Derousseau at 15.8 points per game and senior forward JJ Paider’s 14.4 points and team-high 8.2 rebounds.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-L’s Sam Grieger dribbles around a St. John’s defender. The junior finished with 32 points the Nov. 26, 2025 home-opener (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics).