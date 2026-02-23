The Swing: Badgers bounce back against Iowa, Freddie Owens joins the show, listener questions

Wisconsin earned a bounce back win over Iowa on Sunday. Zach and Jesse dive into the latest special effort from Nick Boyd, the importance of Austin Rapp’s surge, Nolan Winter delivering and more.

Then former Wisconsin guard Freddie Owens joins to talk about his new book (Echoes of Stark Park: Lessons on Resilience, Growth and the Journey to Legacy) that details the experiences that took him from growing up on the Northside of Milwaukee to Big Ten titles for the Badgers to a 20-year coaching career and all the lessons along the way.

The guys then close the show with questions from listeners, including whether Zach misses former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.