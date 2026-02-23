UW-La Crosse men’s swim team wins first conference title in over 50 years

The UW-La Crosse men’s swimming and diving team made history Saturday night, winning the WIAC Championship for the first time in over 50 years.

The victory marks the Eagles’ fifth conference title in school history but first since 1971.

UW-L finished with 891 points, comfortably ahead of second-place UW-Eau Claire’s 781.

The historic win earned UW-L coach Steve Mohs WIAC Men’s Coach of the Year honors.

Two Eagles stood out with individual titles:

Jacob Ketterling won the 200 backstroke and was named the conference Co-Swimmer of the Meet.

Preston Nygaard took first in the 200 breaststroke and was selected as the WIAC Newcomer of the Year. Nygaard also set a new school record during the preliminary rounds.

UW-L capped off the championship by winning the 400 freestyle relay in school-record time. The team of Tyler Hartmann, Ketterling, Nygaard, and Jesse Hammes posted a 3:01.58, marking the program’s fourth consecutive title in that specific event.

The Eagles also showed off their depth in the 200 butterfly, where they claimed four of the top five spots.

Next up, the UW-L divers head to Kalamazoo, Mich., for the NCAA Division III Central Diving Regional this Friday.