UW-La Crosse women’s swim team secures back-to-back WIAC titles

The UW-La Crosse women’s swimming and diving team dominated Saturday night, capturing its second consecutive WIAC Championship.

The Eagles finished with 994 points, beating second-place UW-Eau Claire by nearly 100.

This victory marks a conference-leading 23rd championship in program history and the fourth under UW-L coach Steve Mohs.

Key performances from the final day of competition included:

Hannah Martini captured the three-meter diving title and was named the WIAC Diver of the Meet. The Eagles displayed incredible depth on the boards, claiming six of the top eight spots in the event.

Zoey Rank won the 200 breaststroke, becoming the first Eagle to take that title since 2020. UWL proved its strength in the pool as well, placing six swimmers in the top 11 of that race.

The team of Ava Pulvermacher, Zoey Rank, Greta Wiskus, and Libby Cleveland capped the night by winning the 400 freestyle relay.

Like the men’s team, the UW-L divers will head to Kalamazoo, Mich., on Friday for the NCAA Division III Central Diving Regional.