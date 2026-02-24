Rich Bisaccia’s decision to step down caught Packers by surprise

The end of Rich Bisaccia’s tenure as Green Bay’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach came as a surprise to the Packers leadership.

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager Brian Gutekunst told local reporters they were not expecting Bisaccia’s time with the franchise to come to a conclusion after four years.

“I think there’s some other opportunities he wanted to look at,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s a fabulous football coach, so that’s a big loss, but Matt (LaFleur) is going through it now, and hopefully we’ll be able to get that replaced.”

Getting blindsided by the decision is further complicated because of the timing. It took 38 days after the season for Bisaccia to make his decision, leaving LaFleur with a much smaller pool of potential replacements. But Gutekunst was trying to spin it positively on Tuesday.

“I look at it kind of glass half full,” Gutekunst said. “I think this actually allows us to take our time. I think when you get into that coaching cycle, sometimes you got to move fast without maybe knowing everything you want to know about candidates. Right now, we don’t have a lot of competition, right?

“Hopefully, we’ll have that figured out sooner rather than later. But again, we’re not under any kind of time crunch, which is nice.”

ESPN reported the Packers have interviewed at least four candidates at this point. The list includes former New York Giants assistant Cam Achord, former Las Vegas coordinator Tom McMahon, Arizona assistant Sam Sewell and New Orleans assistant Kyle Wilber.