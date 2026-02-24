Sparta grad wins bronze as asst. coach for Swiss Women’s Hockey

A Sparta graduate helps her team win some Olympic glory at the recent Winter Olympics in Italy.

Cyndy Kenyon is a 2002 graduate of Sparta High School.

She later played two seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers Women’s Hockey team. Kenyon was part of the 2006 team when they won their first NCAA national championship.

In recent years, she’s lived in Switzerland as a skating and skills coach.

That led her to getting an assistant coaching position on the Swiss Women’s Hockey team.

At the Winter Olympics, the team, much like the American victory, scored a dramatic goal for a 2-1 win over Sweden in the bronze medal game.