The Trading Card Boom, Pokémon Resurgence & Iconic Rookie Cards with Slab Factory

It’s National Trading Card Day and we’re diving deep into the hobby.

Dan sits down with Tyler from Slab Factory to talk about the explosive growth of sports cards and Pokémon, the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, the rise of rarity in the hobby, and why collecting today looks very different from the junk wax era.

We break down:

The evolution of trading cards from the 80s and 90s to the 2020 boom

Why Pokémon continues to surge

The difference between game-worn and player-worn patch cards

The most iconic card of all time (yes… the Jordan rookie debate)

Building a personal collection vs. chasing value

Educating kids in the hobby and avoiding fake cards

Slab Factory’s growth from Eau Claire to Madison

Plus, Tyler shares pieces from his personal collection — including patch cards, a Derek Jeter rookie, a Jackson Chourio rookie, and talks about his dream card: the Fleer Michael Jordan rookie.

Whether you’re ripping packs with your kids, hunting grails, or just getting back into the hobby after 2020, this episode is for you.

No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave talk.

