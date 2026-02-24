Weeks after UW-La Crosse loses its football coach, National Champion UW-RF’s Matt Walker leaves for Division I

Weeks after UW-La Crosse lost its football coach to a higher division, the defending Division III National Champions are now facing a similar transition.

UW-River Falls announced Monday coach Matt Walker has resigned to accept the head football coaching position at Division I Drake University. The move comes just weeks after Walker led the Falcons to the 2025 NCAA Division III National Championship — the first in program history and a win that came in dramatic fashion.

During the transition, UW-RF has named longtime assistant and defensive coordinator Jake Wissing as the interim coach.

The departure of a championship-winning coach in the WIAC is becoming a trend this winter.

On Jan. 5, UW-L coach Matt Janus resigned to take over the Division II program at Northern Michigan. Like Walker, Janus had established the Eagles as a national powerhouse, leading them to five consecutive playoff appearances before moving on.

UW-L filled its vacancy last week by promoting from within, naming defensive coordinator Michael Zweifel as the 15th head coach in program history. Zweifel, a former Gagliardi Trophy winner — basically the DIII version of the Heisman Trophy — had overseen an Eagles defense that led the WIAC in passing defense this past season.

Zweifel will be in the WIZM studio for Rick Solem’s show at 5 p.m. Thursday to talk about taking over UW-L and, of course, to talk about the glory days

Walker’s exit from River Falls marks the end of a 15-year tenure. Under his leadership, the Falcons transformed from a conference bottom-dweller into a national title winner, culminating in last month’s 24-14 Stagg Bowl victory over North Central.

Wissing, who has been on the Falcons’ staff for 15 seasons, takes over a program that has gone 44-13 since 2021. He led a defense that topped the nation with 40 turnovers gained during the 2025 title run.

“He has played a central role in the success of the Falcon football program and has earned the opportunity to lead this team,” UWRF Athletic Director Crystal Lanning said of Wissing.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-River Falls coach Jake Wissing takes over the program on an interim basis (PHOTO: UW-RF Athletics)