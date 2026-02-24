Wisconsin native Kon Knueppel becomes fastest in NBA history to 200 3-pointers

A Milwaukee native is officially rewriting the NBA record books.

Kon Knueppel, the 2024 Mr. Basketball out of Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Lutheran, is having a historic rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets.

Tuesday night, in just his 58th career game, Knueppel became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

The 20-year-old shattered the previous record by 11 games and reached the milestone nearly twice as fast as the legendary Steph Curry.

The 6-foot-6 Knueppel is also already chasing down the biggest names to ever come out of the Wisconsin.

Right now, Kenosha’s Nick Van Exel holds the all-time record for Wisconsin-born players with 1,528 career triples, followed by Milwaukee South’s Terry Porter — a UW-Stevens Point graduate — at 1,297.

Knueppel currently leads the entire NBA in made 3s this season, shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc, averaging 19.2 points.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel shoots during the 3-point contest at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend festivities Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)