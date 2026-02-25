No. 24 UW-La Crosse headed to WIAC championship, after blowout win

Grace Knupp had 14 points, seven assists and Molly Janke added 13 points, eight rebounds in leading the No. 24 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team to the WIAC tournament championship.

The No. 2-seeded Eagles blew out UW-Whitewater 77-54 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday in the conference semifinals.

They now head to fifth-ranked and top-seeded UW-Oshkosh for a 7 p.m. tip with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament on the line.

The Titans (24-2) just beat UW-L (17-9) a week ago 61-35, and also won 55-48 back in early January.

Meanwhile, the UW-L men’s team — ranked 18th in the nation — plays at No. 23 UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC semifinals Thursday night.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse women’s basketball players sign autographs after celebrating Bubba’s Youth Day and matchup against UW-Platteville at Mitchell Hall on Jan. 10, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)