Quarterback Match Game! Predicting the NFL’s Wildest QB Moves of the Offseason

The NFL Combine is here… which means quarterback chaos is officially underway.

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan breaks down his Quarterback Match Game — predicting who will be under center in Week 1 for nine teams that could see major changes this offseason.

From bold takes like Kirk Cousins to Kansas City? … to Tua staying in the division? … to what the Jets, Vikings, Raiders, Browns, Steelers and more might do — this episode dives deep into the decisions that could define jobs, franchises, and the entire 2026 season.

Some of these moves make sense.

Some are spicy.

All of them will shape the NFL landscape.

🔥 Which quarterback-team pairing do YOU think happens?

Drop your predictions and join the conversation.

