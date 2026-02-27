Is Jackson Chourio Ready for 30/30? + Brewers Spring Training Buzz

The Brewers’ future might already be here — and it’s exciting.

Dan Kasper and Brandon break down Milwaukee’s biggest spring training storylines, including Tyler Black’s push for a roster spot, Bryce Turang’s continued offensive growth, and whether Jackson Chourio could realistically reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season.

They also dive into Christian Yelich’s 20/20 potential, William Contreras’ bounce-back outlook, and why this young Brewers core may outperform national expectations.

Is this roster built for another postseason run? Or could it be even better than that?

Unscripted. Unfiltered. Just Man Cave talk.

