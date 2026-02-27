Packers announce hire of new special teams coordinator

Green Bay has its new special teams coordinator.

The Packers announced the hire of Cam Achord on Friday afternoon, 10 days since it was announced Rich Bisaccia had stepped down after four years on the job.

Achord has a decade of experience in the NFL. It includes the past two seasons as the assistant special teams coordinator with the New York Giants. Prior to that, Achord served as the special teams coordinator of the New England Patriots under coach Bill Belichick for four seasons. He was the assistant special teams coordinator for the team the two years prior to that and won Super Bowl LIII in February of 2019.

The 39-year-old Achord got his start as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss before wearing multiple hats at Southwest Mississippi Community College for five years.

Achord will be the fourth special teams coordinator for Coach Matt LaFleur since taking over in 2019.