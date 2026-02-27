Packers’ NFLPA Report Card Concerns + Matt LaFleur Respect Questions

February 27, 2026|In The Man Cave Podcast

The NFLPA report cards are out — or at least leaked — and the Green Bay Packers just took a massive tumble.

Dan Kasper breaks down Green Bay’s drop to 21st overall, the steepest year-over-year decline in the league, and why the most concerning grade might not be facilities… but respect for head coach Matt LaFleur.

  • Training staff ranked in the bottom third

  • Players citing lack of trust in the training room

  • Ongoing issues with family treatment and childcare

  • LaFleur ranking near the bottom in player respect

Is this just offseason noise… or a real red flag for a team whose Super Bowl window is now?

Plus:

  • Should the Packers trade Nate Hobbs?

  • Does moving Hobbs free up needed cap space?

  • Could former Badger Tyler Biadasz be the answer at center?

  • What Green Bay’s defensive scheme shift could mean for the secondary

And Dr. Austin Crowe joins the show to explain what a “lack of trust” in a training room actually means inside an NFL organization.

No scripts. No forced takes. Just real Packers talk.

