Packers’ NFLPA Report Card Concerns + Matt LaFleur Respect Questions

The NFLPA report cards are out — or at least leaked — and the Green Bay Packers just took a massive tumble.
Dan Kasper breaks down Green Bay’s drop to 21st overall, the steepest year-over-year decline in the league, and why the most concerning grade might not be facilities… but respect for head coach Matt LaFleur.
Training staff ranked in the bottom third
Players citing lack of trust in the training room
Ongoing issues with family treatment and childcare
LaFleur ranking near the bottom in player respect
Is this just offseason noise… or a real red flag for a team whose Super Bowl window is now?
Plus:
Should the Packers trade Nate Hobbs?
Does moving Hobbs free up needed cap space?
Could former Badger Tyler Biadasz be the answer at center?
What Green Bay’s defensive scheme shift could mean for the secondary
And Dr. Austin Crowe joins the show to explain what a “lack of trust” in a training room actually means inside an NFL organization.
No scripts. No forced takes. Just real Packers talk.
