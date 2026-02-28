Braeden Carrington hits school record 9 3-pointers in Wisconsin’s win at Washington

Braeden Carrington scored a career-high 32 points as Wisconsin bounced back from an ugly loss at Oregon to hammer Washington 90-73 on Saturday in Seattle.

The Badgers and Huskies both struggled offensively in the first half, though 14 points from Nick Boyd helped Wisconsin to a 35-21 lead at the break. In the second, though, the lid came off the basket for Carrington and his teammates as they put up 54 points.

The Badgers shot 51.4-percent from the field after the break, including going 11-for-19 from beyond the arc. Carrington hit six of those on his way to a school-record nine made 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark of eight held by Bronson Koenig and Brad Davison. The senior had 23 points in the second half, which was two more than his previous career-high for a game. He is the third Wisconsin player to score 30 or more points this season.

Boyd would finish with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Nolan Winter chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds. John Blackwell added seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Hannes Steinbach led Washington with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Zoom Diallo contributed 21 points for the Huskies, which lost by as many as 17 points for just the second time this season.

The win clinched a double bye for Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament with two games to play. The Badgers will host Maryland on Wednesday and then close out the regular season at Purdue next Saturday.