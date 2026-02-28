La Crosse’s Johnny Davis drops 20 on his 24th birthday in Herd win

La Crosse’s Johnny Davis drops 20 on his 24th birthday in Herd win

La Crosse’s Johnny Davis drops 20 on his 24th birthday in Herd win

On his 24th birthday, La Crosse native Johnny Davis scored 20 points in helping the Wisconsin Herd beat Memphis 134-126.

Davis, a former standout at Central High School and the University of Wisconsin, was highly efficient as a starter, finishing 8 of 12 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep. Beyond scoring, Davis added five rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes.

On the season, Davis is now averaging 13 points, shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

TOP PHOTO: Johnny Davis goes up for a layup against Memphis on Feb. 27, 2026 (PHOTO: @WisconsinHerd on Facebook)

