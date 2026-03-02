Road to State: Girls Hoops, Sectional Showdowns & Hockey Doozies

It’s playoff time in Wisconsin — and everything is coming to a head.

On this episode of the Man Cave Podcast, Dan and Brandon break down a packed local sports slate as girls basketball regionals roll on across Divisions I through V. From Chippewa Falls’ big road win to loaded Division IV matchups featuring Regis, McDonell, Neillsville, and Durand-Arkansas — we map out the potential collision courses and the teams that could be Madison-bound.

🏀 Who survives the Dairyland gauntlet in Division V?

🏀 Is Rice Lake on a sectional crash course?

🏀 Could we see another Neillsville–McDonell showdown?

Plus:

🏒 Sectional finals in boys and girls hockey — including Hudson vs. Stevens Point with a state berth on the line at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

🤼 State wrestling updates and the new double-elimination format.

🏀 Boys basketball conference wrap-ups and Cloverbelt crossover “doozies.”

🎽 WIAC tournament action, college schedule shakeups, and more.