The Swing: Wisconsin splits West Coast road trip, Braeden Carrington joins the show

Wisconsin settled for a split of their trip to Oregon and Washington. Zach and Jesse discuss the loss to the Ducks and the bounce back win over the Huskies. That includes some thoughts on the up-and-down nature of the team, Braeden Carrington’s huge night, NCAA Tournament projections and more. Then Carrington joins the show to talk about his record-breaking game, what he’s taken from this year, looking forward to his first foray into March Madness and more. The guys then close the show with some listener questions.