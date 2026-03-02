UWL Men’s, Women’s teams head to NCAA D3 tourney

It’s tournament time for both the UWL men’s and women’s basketball teams this week.

Both teams got automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament by winning their WIAC championship games over the weekend.

The men won its first WIAC Tournament with an 81-78 win on the road over UW-Whitewater on Saturday. The women also won their first ever WIAC Tournament with an upset 52-49 win over #1 seed UW-Oshkosh.

The men host the opening two rounds of the tournament at Mitchell Hall beginning Friday, March 6. The Eagles (22-6) play in the second game at 6:50 p.m. against Hope College (18-9) from Michigan. In the first game, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges of California (22-4) takes on Aurora University, Ill. (23-5), which tips off at 4:20 p.m.

The winners of those games move to the second-round game set for Saturday, March 7 at 6:50 p.m.

NCAA Division III Men’s Brackets

For the UWL women’s team, they’ll play LaGrange College (Ga.) at 5:15p.m. Friday at Carroll University in Waukesha. Carroll then faces DePauw at 7:45 p.m. Winners play on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

NCAA Division III Women’s Brackets