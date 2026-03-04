Badgers roll through Maryland on Senior Night, lose Nolan Winter to injury

MADISON — Wisconsin closed out the home portion of its schedule Wednesday night with a dominating 78-45 win over Maryland at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Braeden Carrington

Playing in his final game in Madison, the Wisconsin senior went out shooting. Carrington scored 18 points, including hitting another four 3-pointers on eight shots. That came four days after he had a school-record nine in a win at Washington. It was the eighth time Carrington has scored in double figures this year and the third time in the last five games.

The good: John Blackwell

It had been a tough stretch for the junior guard with foul trouble and some uncharacteristic sloppiness with the ball, leaving some fans wondering what was wrong with him. But Blackwell had a bounce back effort against the Terps, scoring 14 points — all in the first half — while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. He also was more disruptive defensively and seemed to have a little bit more juice in his legs. Just as important was just a single turnover and one foul on the night.

The not so good: Nolan Winter injury

Everything was going great for Wisconsin with a little less than a eight minutes left and holding a lead of 20-plus points. But the arena went quiet when Nolan Winter went down after rolling his left ankle. The junior writhed in pain for several minutes and needed help off the court, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

“We’ll know more tomorrow. Early indications, hopefully, we avoided the worst,” coach Greg Gard said. “We’ll see where everything with the testing and stuff goes (Thursday)…I think we’ll know more in 24 hours or so.”

Winter has rolled his right ankle several times this year but this is the first time it has happened to his left ankle.

“Always, when you do that the first time, there’s always an extra amount of pain but we’ll see,” Gard said. “He was in decent spirits in the locker room.”

Stat of the Game: 45

That’s how many points Maryland had, which matched the fewest Wisconsin had allowed in a Big Ten game since 2017. Prior to Wednesday night, the fewest the Badgers had given up this year in a conference game was 63. The Terrapins came into the contest averaging 70.7 points per game.

What They Said:

Greg Gard on getting to see his son, Isaac, come off the bench late and hit a 3-pointer in his final game at the Kohl Center.

“A proud dad moment there at the end with Isaac. Very grateful for that opportunity to be able to watch your son grow up in this gym from Day 1, literally. To have that type of opportunity for me as a coach, and obviously more importantly as a dad, has been an amazing journey. Tonight was obviously a terrific senior night.”

Grew up in this gym.

Made memories in this gym. pic.twitter.com/rb18rHbYzh — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 5, 2026

In Case You Missed It

— It appeared Carrington hit a 3-pointer at the first half buzzer but it came off his fingers just as the red light went off on the backboard.

— Wisconsin opened the game 0-for-9 from 3-point range. Blackwell had the first make and it came from way out. The Badgers would go on to hit 6-of-10 the rest of the half and finish 13-for-31 on the night.

— Nick Boyd had 13 points in his final game in front of the home fans and got the loudest ovation (outside of Isaac Gard) when he was taken out of the game.

— Maryland managed to shoot just five free throws all game, its fewest this year. It makes sense, then, that the Badgers 11 fouls were the fewest for them this season.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) will head to Purdue (23-7, 13-6) on Saturday to close out the regular season.