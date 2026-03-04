Packers Bargain Hunting? 10 Veteran Free Agents Green Bay Should Target

NFL free agency is almost here, and the franchise tag deadline has passed — which means the market is about to heat up.

But don’t expect the Green Bay Packers to chase the biggest names.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper breaks down 10 veteran free agents who won’t break the bank — but could still make a real impact. Instead of focusing on splashy, top-tier signings, Dan looks at the kind of under-the-radar veterans that have historically helped Green Bay win.

From defensive line help like Calais Campbell and DJ Reader… to potential reunions with players familiar with Jonathan Gannon’s system… to cornerback depth, linebacker versatility, and offensive line stability — this episode is all about smart, short-term moves that address real needs.

Could Green Bay strike gold with a one- or two-year bargain deal?

If the Packers are going to contend, they’ll need to hit on the right veterans — not just the biggest headlines.

